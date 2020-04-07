Nicole Cargill has been hired as the Postmaster at Rock Port Post Office.

Nicole Cargill, formerly of Scotia, Nebraska, now north of Rock Port, is the new Postmaster at Rock Port. Nicole has been with the United States Postal Service for almost four years. She previously was a supervisor at Norfolk, Nebraska, and was a clerk prior to that.

She is looking forward to getting to know her Rock Port customers. Due to the coronavirus, she encourages anyone needing stamps to give them a call. Customers can leave money in their mail boxes and postal carriers can leave the stamps in the box so that customers do not have to get out and can stay safe at home.