The Rock Port Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. The fire was located at 1305 W. US Hwy. 136 behind Trail’s End. This was a controlled burn set by Brandon Oswald that burned through a natural gas main line that had been exposed. The fire spread over 12 acres and was finally stopped just north of Shelton’s Fireworks.