Stadium lights at high schools nationwide were turned on Friday night, April 10, at 20:20 for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of the 2020 seniors who ended their school year stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fairfax (below) and Rock Port (above) seniors took the field. Stadium lights were turned on to honor Tarkio seniors, but they did not take the field due to social distancing laws.