Little Jays’ Preschool registration will be held on Thursday, April 16, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. in the south (new) high school gym. This is for children turning four years old by July 31, 2020. Families interested in enrolling a child should bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization records and a $35 registration/activity fee. If you have any questions, please contact Steve Waigand at 660-744-6294.

(NOTE: The schedule for screenings may change, subject to CDC guidelines on social distancing.)