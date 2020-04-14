Rock Port early childhood screenings will be held Monday, April 20, and Tuesday, April 21, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., for any child ages 2.6 – 4 years in the Rock Port School District.

Kindergarten screening will be held on Friday, April 17, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be five years of age on or before July 31, 2020.

Call the elementary office at 660-744-6294 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

(NOTE: The schedule for screenings may change, subject to CDC guidelines on social distancing.)