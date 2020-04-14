Dr. Aron Burke, Atchison County Health Department Medical Director, announced April 13, 2020, that a second Atchison County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 via commercial testing. The patient is a female in her 50s and is at home under self-isolation guidelines.

The Atchison County Health Department is working to quickly identify and respond to anyone who may need to self-quarantine due to close contact with this individual. It is very important that anyone identified as a close contact follow necessary precautions to limit potential spread of infection.

This positive test reinforces the message that local, state, and federal health authorities have been stressing over the past several weeks: This illness is within our communities, and members of our communities must take protective actions to slow and prevent the virus’s spread. It is important to stay at home, avoid social gatherings, maintain six feet of separation for social distancing, limit in-person interactions, clean contact surfaces frequently and practice good hand washing and hygiene.

If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

As of now, all local hospitals and clinics are at full staff and are able to take care of you for your health care needs.

If you have questions, please consult a reliable source, such as ww.health.mo.gov or www.cdc.gov.

The community can also call the Missouri Coronavirus Information 24-hour Hotline at 877-435-8411 to address questions or concerns related to COVID-19.