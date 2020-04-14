The Shelter Insurance® Foundation board has allocated $1.5 million dollars to help with crisis relief in the communities Shelter serves. The Foundation approved offering a $1,000 donation per agent and $5,000 per regional office to area charities working to respond to local COVID-19 needs.

This offer is extended to each of Shelter’s 1400 agents in their IS-state operating territory and to their 20 regional offices. Agents may choose which local charity to support and submit their requests to the Foundation.

“Our thoughts are with everyone suffering during this crisis,” said Teresa Magruder, Executive Vice President of the Shelter Insurance Companies and Secretary of the Foundation Board. “We know that local charities providing COVID-19 relief are being asked to do more every day, and we hope these donations through our local agents will make a difference.” Shelter agents and employees have a long history of supporting the communities where they live and work, and these donations are designed to assist them in their on-going efforts.

More information is available at Shelterlnsurance.com/crisisrelief.