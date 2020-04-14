The Rock Port Music Department recently held a fundraiser selling Texas Roadhouse rolls. Delivery for all rolls was supposed to be April 8, but Texas Roadhouse was only able to make a little less than half of the entire order. Rock Port was able to pick up another 300 dozen Friday, April 10, but they are still over 500 dozen away from fulfilling the full order.

Texas Roadhouse is working hard to get the rolls, but they are limited on supplies and help in the kitchen. They are having to make most rolls at the St. Joseph location. Some rolls are flash frozen and put in freezer bags. This is the only way they will be able to fulfill the order.

“The Rock Port Music Department wants to thank each and every person for supporting our Texas Roadhouse Roll fundraiser,” said Abby Palmer, director. “I apologize for some of you not receiving your rolls before Easter!”

Please let Mrs. Palmer know if you need baking directions, etc.