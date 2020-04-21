Susette Taylor, Atchison County Clerk, recently challenged Atchison County citizens to complete their census information. The challenge appears to be working, as Atchison County’s response rate (53.2%) is above that of the State of Missouri (51.7%), as well as the United States (50.5%).

Census response rate data as of April 19, 2020, for Atchison County towns was: Rock Port, 57.9%; Tarkio, 57.4%; Fairfax, 52.4%; Westboro, 43.4%; and Watson, 31.1%.

Households that have not responded to the census as of April 8 will be mailed a paper form to complete. The best and preferred method, however, is to complete the census online at www.2020census.gov.