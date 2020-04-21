Governor Mike Parson extended the statewide “Stay Home Missouri” Order through May 3, 2020, and announced the state’s initial framework to help Missouri safely and gradually move into the recovery phase of COVID-19 in a briefing April 16, 2020.

“We are seeing very early signs in the data leading us to be cautiously optimistic that Missouri is beginning to slow the course of the infection and see improvement, even in our hardest hit areas like St. Louis and Kansas City,” Governor Parson said. “Today, I am extending the ‘Stay Home Missouri’ Order through Sunday, May 3, so we can prepare to reopen the economy and get Missourians back to work.”

Governor Parson thanked Missourians for their efforts and commitment to following the “Stay Home Missouri Order,” which has helped improve projections for the course of COVID-19 in Missouri.

“I’m so proud of the people of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “You have listened. You have taken social distancing seriously. You have looked out for each other, and you have followed the Stay Home Order. Because of your diligent efforts and sacrifices, we are able to put Missourians back to work.”

Between now and May 4, the Governor’s Office will continue to monitor the situation and work with Missouri’s hospitals, health care providers, public health experts, business leaders, and state departments to develop a plan.

The state’s approach to recovery will be deliberate and data-driven with two initial phases intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while returning Missouri to a new normal.

The “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan will rest on four essential pillars:

1) Rapidly expand testing capacity and volume in the state, including testing for those who are currently contagious and those who have developed immunity to the virus.

2) Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains and continuing to utilize Missouri businesses in that effort.

3) Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home

4) Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri’s public health data.

This approach combines a number of sources on data specific to Missouri, allowing state leaders to evaluate the situation locally, regionally, and statewide. Localized data includes the following:

• Hospitalization of known and presumed COVID-19 cases

• Relative population density and mobility

• Lab testing results

• Health care facility capacity to treat COVID-19, including available hospital beds and ventilators

“Missouri is incredibly diverse, and our reopening efforts will be careful, deliberate, and done in phases,” Governor Parson said. “We must be ready for a slow but steady road to recovery with some sort of social distancing continuing even as we begin to reopen the economy. I look forward to seeing Missourians safe, healthy, and back to work.”

Governor Parson’s “Stay Home Missouri” order took effect on April 6, stating that individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence unless necessary. All guidelines in the order will remain the same.

Governor Parson highlighted Missouri’s “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan to safely and gradually reopen the state’s economy in his April 17 COVID-19 briefing.

Governor Parson was joined by Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Rob Dixon, Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams.

“Between now and May 4, we will continue to monitor the situation and work with Missouri’s hospitals, health care providers, public health experts, business leaders, and state departments to develop a data driven plan,” Governor Parson said. “We will also be reaching out to the business community, as well as local county and city government, to put these plans in place for May 4th and begin the first phase of reopening Missouri.”

Governor Parson introduced the plan following yesterday’s extension of the “Stay Home Missouri” Order.

This framework will allow the state to work through a gradual reopening, leading to broader economic recovery. Specifically, Missouri’s economic recovery plans will focus on the diversity of Missouri – its people, businesses, communities, and infrastructure, among others.

Missouri is still currently in the immediate response phase and will soon move to the gradual reopening phase driven by Missouri-specific public health data.

“No matter how long it takes, I assure you we will recover from this and come back better than before. I look forward to seeing Missourians safe, healthy, and back to work,” Governor Parson said.

Director Dixon provided an update on several other economic development relief efforts.

Early in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, Governor Parson directed the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and DED to seek assistance for Missouri businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

As a result, 46,481 Missouri small businesses have been approved for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, ranking Missouri 10th in the nation for the number of businesses that have been approved. In total, these businesses were approved for more than $7.5 billion, putting Missouri at 15th in the nation for total dollars approved.

The SBA announced April 16 that it has subscribed its full $350 billion for the program, and there is no additional funding available.

Governor Parson and DED announced April 17 more than $3 million in state grants to help expand broadband internet service to 4,400 Missouri homes, businesses and farms.

Along with other state departments, DED has also created a web page that lists broadband discounts, waivers, and free resources available to Missourians during the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts are intended to help ensure citizens have continued access to necessary services and that businesses remain connected to customers in today’s economy.

Additionally, DED’s Missouri One Start Division is working to connect health care workers with health care facilities in need of more staff.