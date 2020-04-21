Jennifer Heard, left, is the new store director at Hy-Vee in Tarkio. She is pictured with Drew Holmes, Senior Vice-President of the Southwest Region, right. (Facebook photo)

Jennifer Heard became the new store director at Hy-Vee in Tarkio on Monday, April 6, 2020. Jenn is a much-loved, familiar face at the store. She was hired in August of 1989 by Roger Page, store director, and Pat McAlpine, assistant store director. “I started out as a checker/courtesy clerk working nights after school and weekends,” Jennifer said. “After high school, I attended Missouri Western State University, returning to Tarkio Hy-Vee in the summers. I would run and organize the frozen food section and help as backup checker.”

After college, Jennifer returned to Tarkio and took a role as a shift manager. “When I was approached to become a back-up pricing and data analyst, I accepted the job and welcomed the opportunity to learn more about that side of the business. Eventually, I was promoted to full-time and took over the analyst position becoming responsible for the weekly ads, price changes, and additions of product to the register system, a position I have held for the last 20 years. I also learned the process of ordering a department while working with former store director Kalvin Mcintosh and took over HBC/General Merchandise.

Besides Roger and Kalvin, Jenn has worked under three other store directors, Nick Steinbach, Rich Harney, and most recently, Eric Lahart. Jenn said, “They each had a different style of management and I believe that I can utilize the skills I have acquired from each of them to be a great team leader.”

Jennifer remarked, “I want to continue making improvements within the store and providing great customer service. With the recent concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus, Hy-Vee has designated a reserved shopping hour from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. every day for customers over 60, expectant mothers, and those considered high risk. Our employees continue to clean and sanitize carts, hand baskets, check stands and other areas of the store. With the addition of Aisles Online, we have given our customers a new way to shop and I encourage everyone to check out this new service. We also continue to offer our local, call-in delivery service as well. We appreciate everyone’s loyalty and patience as we implement these changes in an attempt to protect the health of our customers and employees.” She added, “I am honored that I can represent Hy-Vee in my hometown. I have an awesome crew and we all look forward to serving this great community.”