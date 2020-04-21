It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas . . . Thankfully, the four to six inches of snow that fell on parts of Atchison County Thursday, April 16, 2020, quickly melted with rising spring temperatures the following two days. It was a beautiful snow, but everyone is ready for constant sunshine and warm weather. Snow-covered scenes around Atchison County included the Manse property (Tohill residence in Tarkio, photo by Bob Prestyly), and the Rock Port Golf and Country Club (below).

The McMahon family of Rock Port took advantage of the snowman-making weather to give our community hope during these unsettling times.