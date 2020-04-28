Corrie Hicks holds one of the “thank you” posters made by Fairfax Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts in Fairfax recently made posters for some of the businesses that are still open serving our communities. The Girl Scouts appreciate all businesses that are staying open and helping keep our lives as normal as possible.

The Girl Scouts of Fairfax and Tarkio will soon receive packets of crafts, community service projects, and ways to earn patches.

The first packet will be a s’more kit that they can make with their family. The girls will be asked to make a video or take a picture of themselves and post to social media and “Toasting with S’mores” for someone in their lives that they don’t see every day or are thankful for.

While the best s’mores are made over a fire, there are other ways to make them (with adult supervision).

If you would like to join Girl Scouts and begin to receive these kits, please contact Sam O’Riley at 660-623-0062 or samanthaoriley@hotmail.com.