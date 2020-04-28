Atchison County is blessed to have many hometown heroes who continue to work during the coronavirus pandemic. Healthcare workers, law enforcement officers, and other essential workers remain on duty. Others are putting their sewing skills to work by making masks.

The U.S. Post Office in Rock Port recently received notes of appreciation from several residents they serve.

––

“Heroes of the Community,

I wanted to thank all the people that still go to work every day. My mom won’t even leave the house, she’s scared, so I know you might be too. “Inside.”

So thank you for being brave and going to work every day, for our town and me.”

Sincerely, Jacob M.

––

“Leslie,

Thank you so much, especially during this time! Be safe – thanks for keeping the mail a-coming!”

Jim and Rose

––

“Dear Mail Lady,

We would like to thank you for delivering our mail and packages during this pandemic. We are thinking of you during this and we want you to stay safe and hopefully you accept this hand sanitizer. Hopefully you stay safe and you are in our prayers. Just wanted to say thank you again.”

Love, The Pruett Family