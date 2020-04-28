The Patterson Family Foundation has donated 520 KN95 masks to Atchison County. When no N95 masks are available, these KN95 masks are permitted for emergency use by the FDA. The Patterson Family Foundation is a private foundation in Kansas City with a focus on rural communities in Kansas and northwest Missouri. It is run by the late Neal Patterson’s children. In addition, Josh Nana, President of MTAR, LLC out of Kansas City volunteered to fly the masks to local areas for delivery. Josh has family in the Albany area and worked hard to validate the supply chain of these masks and babysit them on their way so they were not stolen. Seeing different agencies step up and come together in a time of crisis is what makes this part of our country great!

(Atchison County Health Department photo)