The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom with Mayor Chris Chamberlain presiding. Board members present were Ron Deatz, Lavon Paukert, Todd Stevens, and Tim Taylor. Also present were Utility Clerk Terri McGuire, Superintendent Trevor Hale, and City Clerk Emily Schulte.

Mayor Chamberlain called the meeting to order at 6:08 p.m.

Aldermen approved the meeting agenda and the January 15, 2020, meeting minutes.

The aldermen also approved the city financial statements, accounts payables, tax report, delinquent tax list, and all board and departmental reports, and the utility financial statements, accounts payables, purchased power and water statements, take or pay water use report, water loss reports, utility clerk report and city superintendent report.

COVID-19

Mayor Chamberlain addressed the meeting regarding the two positive cases of COVID-19 Rock Port has had in city limits. There is a lot of information, rumors, and falsehoods circulating. All confirmed individuals are made aware of quarantine protocol. Mayor Chamberlain has also been in frequent contact with Julie Livengood, Atchison County Health Department Administrator, transmitting information back and forth.

Alderman Stevens joined the meeting at 6:11 p.m.

STREET REPAIR

RANKING

Superintendent Hale presented the following street repair ranking list. After discussion, the following were determined as top priority for 2020 street repairs:

• Clay Street from Main Street to alley

• Calhoun Street from Market Street to Nebraska Street

• Hillside Drive (section 2)

• Hillside Drive (section 1)

• Hillside Drive (section 3)

• Rainbow Drive – chip and seal (remainder)

The proposed street repair ranking was approved.

REFINANCING

As the past two scheduled meetings between the city and Charlie Zitnik of D.A. Davidson have been cancelled, Schulte will attempt to reschedule something for next week.

OLD WATER PLANT

City Clerk Schulte submitted a proposed draft agreement between the City of Rock Port and Jody VanSickle of Double M Towing for the lease of the old water plant to City Attorney Bauman. Bauman then returned the draft for review. The board asked that VanSickle review and return the draft with any suggested changes he might have for the board to consider.

COMPOST SITE

The sale of the compost site ground was discussed per inquiries received to purchase the land. The expansion of new homes within city limits is an attractive thought, but the city has no interest in selling at this time.

While discussing the compost site location, Alderman Stevens noted that the area is once again being overrun with sticks and branches. He inquired if the city should consider ticketing offenders. A reminder will be posted on Facebook and in the paper that the site is for yard clippings and leaves, not sticks, branches, bushes, etc.

Superintendent Trevor Hale reported his department is staying busy with a variety of projects, depending on the weather. The new full-time employee will be starting next week. Several more water leaks have been repaired. The 4” line near the interstate, which took several days to pinpoint, was split completely in half. He is hopeful that repair will show a large reduction in the city’s water loss. The sewer camera was purchased and water tower work is on hold due to COVID-19. For the time being, water meters located within residences will be estimated. Mayor Chamberlain inquired if they had everything they needed for personal protective equipment and Hale confirmed that they did.

Alderman Todd Stevens reported fielding a few COVID-19 related phone calls recently. Stevens thought the piece Chief Sherwood shared to the Police Department’s Facebook page was well written.

The city will be keeping park equipment closed for the time being. It is thought that Rock Port will likely start seeing more and more cases of quarantines and confirmed cases within our community.

The meeting was then adjourned.