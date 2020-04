Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 92nd annual State FFA Convention did not take place in a normal fashion. However, awards were still presented to members across the state. Several Atchison County FFA members earned their State FFA Degrees. They are: Fairfax – Jaycee Graves; and Rock Port – Joseph Herron, Lauren Kelly, Ethan Lucas, Rebekah Lucas, Remington Stoner, and Fischer Tharp.