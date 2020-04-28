The Tarkio Ag Department Greenhouse Sale will be Saturday, May 2, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; Tuesday and Thursday, May 5 and 7, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.; and Saturday, May 9, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the large greenhouse at the intersection of 13th and Chestnut streets in Tarkio.

Due to all the health concerns and following guidelines from the state, sales will be handled a little differently this year. Weather permitting, there will be tables outside with examples of the product. Customers will make their order and the greenhouse staff will go pull the order and bring it outside to the customer. If it is raining, customers may come inside the door one to two at a time to place an order and the students will pull it.

To see a complete item list and prices, visit Tarkio FFA and Ag Department on Facebook. Only cash and checks will be accepted. Please help spread the word so as much product as possible can be sold in those four days as possible! If you have questions, please call 660-736-4118, ext. 4200 or email lamdus@tarkio.k12.mo.us.