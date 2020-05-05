The Tarkio College Alumni Board voted May 3, 2020, to cancel Homecoming 2020. All classes, groups and individuals that were scheduled to be honored this year will be honored at Homecoming 2021. Dillon Kremer, the TCAA scholarship winner, will receive his award at this time.

––

The Missouri Stay Home Order has been lifted, however, the Rock Port Senior Center can not provide a safe setting for in house meals. The center is unable to apply the requirements that tables must be six feet apart and only one household can sit at a table. The center’s next best solution is to open the “Grab & Go Meals” on Mondays, beginning May 18. They will consist of one hot meal and if you request, four frozen meals will be provided when you pick up. Orders must be placed before 10:00 a.m. on Monday morning at 744-5812.