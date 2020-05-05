Atchison County officials practiced physical distancing when they gathered to honor Diana Dickkut (center) upon her retirement.

Diana Dickkut was honored at a retirement reception Thursday, April 30, at the Atchison County Courthouse.

Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood presented a proclamation to Diana. She first served as Deputy Circuit Clerk and Recorder for 11 years until that office separated. She has been Deputy Circuit Clerk for the past 11 years, serving the County of Atchison for a total of 22 years. She previously worked at Raines Title for 11 years.

The courthouse was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, so a public reception was not possible. Cards may be sent to Diana at her home address, 405 S. Water Street, Rock Port, MO 64482.

Diana and her husband, Dale, moved to Rock Port in 1980. They have three children, Erik, Kurt, and Gretchen, and their families. The Dickkuts have been married 54 years this month.

Diana plans to travel when possible and spend time with her family, especially attending events her grandchildren participate in.