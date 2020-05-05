Fairfax R-3 School has announced its plans for the Fairfax Class of 2020 graduation ceremony. Fairfax K-12 Principal Dustin Barnes remarked, “I hope that you are all safe, healthy and getting back to some normalcy around your house. The class of 2020 has had to endure something that is virtually unprecedented in recent history and you have all seemed to handle this admirably! I know that this isn’t the way you envisioned your senior year concluding. However, this is the culmination of 13 years of education and I cannot be prouder of you and more excited to see what the future brings for you all. We are trying to keep this as personal and as normal as possible, while at the same time, making sure we are following recommended guidelines and making this as safe of a school event as we can.”

Graduation will take place Saturday, June 13, at 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfax football field. Each student is allowed 20 guests (that does not include parents).

Graduates will be seated on the football field. Parents and immediate family members will sit in the larger section of bleachers by the crow’s nest, spread out by families. All other guests will be asked to find spots to sit or stand outside of the football field.

Valedictorian and salutatorian speeches will be given. There will not be a graduate greeting line following the ceremony. The senior slide show will not be shown during the ceremony. Once it is completed, it will be sent out and posted to view.

Seniors are to meet at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, for graduation practice.