Little Jays’ Preschool registration will be on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 6:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the south gym (new gym) entrance. Registration will be for full day preschool only. Eligible students must turn four years old on or before July 31, 2020. There will be no half day three-year-old preschool this year.

Please contact the elementary office (660-744-6294) if you have any questions. We are making plans to continue to adhere to the CDC’s recommendation of social distancing and less than 10 people. We will gather basic information in a drive-up format near the south gym. To support this process, current half-day preschool families will automatically be enrolled in full-day preschool for 2020-21 and will not need to come that evening.