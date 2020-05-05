Sam O’Riley, director, center, is pictured with members of the 139th Airlift Wing. They recently delivered supplies to Community Services in Tarkio.

Atchison County Community Services teams up with Second Harvest to help families with food that they are not always able to afford otherwise.

Members of the 139th Airlift Wing, a unit of the Missouri Air National Guard stationed at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, recently delivered supplies to Community Services in Tarkio. They have helped deliver much needed food to be distributed throughout Northwest Missouri communities.

The need is very high in Atchison County right now and Community Services is running low on food for our community. Families and businesses are asked to help by taking part in the Meal in a Bag Challenge. Every time you go grocery shopping, purchase items that will be put in a bag for families in need of food.

One recipe that you could purchase ingredients for is for Ma’s Rice and Veggie Bake. The ingredients are: a large can of chicken, a can of cheddar cheese soup, a can of evaporated milk, and a can of mixed vegetables. Community Services will print the recipe and provide the bag of rice.

If you would like more recipes or other ways you can help, contact Sam O’Riley, at Atchison County Community Services, 660-736-4646 or soriley@csinwmo.org.