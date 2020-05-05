Since Tarkio High School is unable to have a formal, traditional awards ceremony, Counselor Tracy Cooper will send/post a keynote presentation to students’ school email and on her counselor home webpage on Friday, May 8, at 1:30 p.m.; the original date and time the on-campus event would have taken place.

Counselor Cooper commented, “I will do my best to keep the ceremonial agenda by creating an editable program. Any and all certificates, letters, and notifications I receive by May 4, from students, parents, organizations, employers, and higher institutions will be included.”

For more information, email cootra@tarkio.k12.mo.us or tracyc@tarkio-k12.net.