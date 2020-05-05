The Tarkio Parks and Recreation Board recently met via Zoom to discuss this summer’s activities. Due to the unprecedented times that we are currently living in and to ensure the safety of the community, the board has decided to set June 1 as a tentative open date to the Tarkio Municipal Pool and possibility of a summer baseball program. This will depend on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), as well as state and local authorities. Stay tuned for updates and stay safe!