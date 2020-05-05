Tarkio Elementary teachers took part in a parade Thursday, April 30, 2020, making their way around town to wave at all their students and show their love with signs, candy, and trinkets. Andrew, Scarlet, and Bentlee Gladman (pictured with their grandma, Brenda Jones) were happy to see the teachers drive by their house. The teachers drove a route that took more than four hours and more than 100 miles, making sure they were able to see all of the students (they even drove to Fairfax and Westboro, as well as Blanchard to wave at the students living there). This is the first time many of the students and teachers have seen each other since school was dismissed earlier this year due to COVID-19.

Tarkio Elementary kindergarten teachers Kaitlyn Dunkin and Jayne Martin joined in the teacher parade fun Thursday, April 30. Mrs. Dunkin’s son, Jaxon, also rode in the parade.

Tarkio Elementary students Asher and Macy Stepp (front), along with Gigi Vette and Shelby McCartney (back), waved to the teachers as they drove by Thursday, April 30, 2020.