Supreme Court Judge Zel Fischer, along with Chief Justice George W. Draper III, Judge Paul C. Wilson, Judge Mary R. Russell, Judge W. Brent Powell, Judge Patricia Breckenridge, and Judge Laura Denvir Stith, all met via video Friday, May 1, 2020, to swear in and welcome the newest class of attorneys into the Missouri Bar Association. The Supreme Court is having to make adjustment during the pandemic just like everyone else. Judge Fischer joined the ceremony from the bench in the Atchison County Courtroom. Normally this would take place at the Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City.