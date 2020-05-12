With supplies provided by Second Harvest and distributed by the National Guard stationed out of Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, Atchison County residents received a wonderful donation of food in front of Community Services in Tarkio Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Cars were lined down Main Street as the guards asked each driver what was needed and then loaded the boxes in the vehicles. The food included a box containing cans of corn, lima beans, peaches, spaghetti and meatballs, tuna, Vienna sausage, and spaghetti sauce, as well as packages of spaghetti and beef sticks. They also handed out bags of apples. The supplies were free to everyone no matter their income and 203 families totaling 591 people were served.