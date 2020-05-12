The East Atchison Winter/Spring Athletic Banquet will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the Tarkio Football Field. If there is bad weather on May 26, then the event will take place at the same time and location Wednesday, May 27. If the weather is bad on the 27th, the banquet will not be rescheduled.

Athletes will be recognized, but no food or meal will be served at the event. Athletes and families will sit in the bleachers at an acceptable distance.

Wrestling, basketball, and cheerleading coaches will recognize their teams, seasons, individuals, and hand out letters, etc. Senior athletes who went out for spring sports will also be recognized.