Fairfax R-3 students and families are encouraged to drive by the school on Thursday, May 14, from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. to say goodbye to the teachers. The driving area will be the school pick-up/drop-off lane on Third Street (please enter from the east). Teachers on hand to say goodbye will include Mrs. Schieffer, Ms. Blakeman, Mrs. Hurst, Mrs. Daugherty, Miss Lauren, Mrs. Heck, Mrs. Clark, Mrs. Lucas, Mrs. Schebaum, Mrs. Larson, Ms. Wyatt, Mrs. Bredensteiner, Miss Hagey, Mrs. Hedlund, Mrs. Million, and Mrs. Lemar.