Rock Port R-II School will hold a reverse style “Teacher Parade” on Friday, May 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in conjunction with Cruise Night. Elementary, junior high, and high school teachers will be in the parking lot at least six feet apart on the east side of the school (near the new gym) during this time. Students, parents, and community members can drive through the parking lot, wave, and say their good-byes for the school year. Hopefully this will provide a little closure for both students and teachers. They are looking forward to seeing everyone!