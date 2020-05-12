The Tarkio Nutrition Center will open Monday, May 18. Physical distancing will be practiced while eating and gathering. Workers strongly encourage drive-up. Give the center a call by 9:00 a.m. or earlier for drive-up. The food will be brought out to you. The use of cloth face coverings or masks as a complementary measure of protection is also encouraged. There will be a limited number of seating. If the center has met capacity, clients will have to wait outside or in their car. If sick, PLEASE stay home.