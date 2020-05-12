The Tarkio Nutrition Center will open Monday, May 18. Physical distancing will be practiced while eating and gathering. Workers strongly encourage drive-up. Give the center a call by 9:00 a.m. or earlier for drive-up. The food will be brought out to you. The use of cloth face coverings or masks as a complementary measure of protection is also encouraged. There will be a limited number of seating. If the center has met capacity, clients will have to wait outside or in their car. If sick, PLEASE stay home.
Tarkio Nutrition Center to open May 18
May 12, 2020