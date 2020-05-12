Tarkio High School graduation has been set for May 31 at 1:30 p.m. at the football field. A letter is being mailed out and will be posted on the website to each senior with all the details, restrictions, etc. Graduation will also be live-streamed on the following Facebook page: Inspire, Prepare, Achieve … Everyday @ THS.

Student pick-up and drop off dates have also been set for Wednesday and Thursday, May 13 and May 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

ELEMENTARY

Pick up will be at the east doors under the awning. Please bring all items belonging to the school with you (textbooks, library books, lunch money owed, etc.) to return. All personal items from the students desk/locker, will already be bagged and returned to you at that time. A lost and found will be set up outside for you to check for any missing belongings. In an effort to follow suggested safety guidelines, students will not be allowed to enter the building. Please stay in your car and form a pick-up line.

JUNIOR HIGH

& HIGH SCHOOL

Students in grades 6-8 will pick up at the north doors. Students in grades 9-12 will pick up at the south doors. If your student has any books or other items belonging to the school, please drop them off these two days.