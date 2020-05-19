The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, May 7, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments presented a long-term recovery project proposal for the North Nishnabotna Drainage District. The original proposal for this project, signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood in November 2019, is terminated and this proposal will take its place due to NRCS funding that has been added to the project. The commissioners reviewed the documents and created an order to grant Presiding Commissioner Livengood authority to sign the documents. The commissioners voted to accept the terms of the funding and authorize signing of the needed documents.

The documents were signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood and forwarded to the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.

The following additions and abatements to the tax books for March 2020 were approved by the commission:

Personal Property – Additions to the Tax Books: 2019, $13,325.01; 2018, $230.14. Abatements from Tax Books: 2019, $530.96.

There were no additions or abatements to the Real Tax Books.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Commission met Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

The commissioners and Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer participated in a conference call with members of the Outlaw Project team. Louis Feldman gave a construction update. He reported that the project was currently experiencing a one-month delay in the delivery of turbines and components due to COVID-19.

Judge Herron and Circuit Clerk Lorie Hall met with the commission to discuss resuming in-person court proceedings. They reported court would resume on May 21. Those entering the building will be screened at the door, asked to wear masks, and cases will be staggered by appointment to reduce the number of individuals in the courtroom at any one time. The courthouse will continue to be locked and everyone entering will be directed to enter an exit through one door.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.