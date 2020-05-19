The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed with Reservation of Life Estate: Filed May 7, 2020, by Janice and Carl Phillips to Leslie Alley and Andrea Gibilisco for land in Section 31, Township 67, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 7, 2020, by Ryan and Lea Sutter to Jade and Lori Sybert for land in Section 14, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.