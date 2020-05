Seniors said goodbye to Fairfax R-3 by ringing the bell one last time Friday evening, May 15, 2020. Pictured above, left to right, are: front row – Wyatt Burke, Jesse Graves, Kilea Cooper, McKenzie Frohn, Jaycee Graves, Jaelynn Hill, and Morgan O’Riley; and back row – Ben Bowling and Trey Bowling.

Jaelynn Hill gives the bell a tug.

Wyatt Burke takes his turn ringing the bell.