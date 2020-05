The following incarceration was recorded May 10 – 16, 2020, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Madison Summerfield, 23, Papillion, Nebraska, was arrested May 11, 2020, at 1:46 a.m. at the 104.6 mile marker on I-29 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: Driving While Intoxicated and Operated a Motor Vehicle in a Careless and Imprudent Manner Involving an Accident.