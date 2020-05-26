The Atchison County General Municipal Election will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. This election was postponed from April 7.

Voters have the opportunity to vote for school board members, mayors, and aldermen. Fairfax residents will decide whether or not to impose a city sales tax. Voters in the City of Fairfax, City of Rock Port, City of Tarkio, Village of Watson, and City of Westboro will be asked whether or not they want to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election.

Candidates in two races on the ballot were asked to submit information about themselves. The Rock Port R-II School District has four candidates who are vying for three spots on the Board of Education, and the City of Westboro has three candidates for two positions as Alderman at Large.

ROCK PORT

Candidates for the Rock Port R-II School District Board of Education are Jeremy Davis, Regan Griffin, Ken Miller, and Joanna B. Burke. Voters will be asked to vote for three candidates. The candidates were asked the following questions:

• Why do you feel that it is important to run for the School Board?

• Are there changes you would like to see in the Rock Port School System?

• What would make you a good board member and why should someone vote for you?

Their responses are as follows:

Reagan Griffin

I grew up in Rock Port and graduated in 2003 before getting a civil engineering degree at the University of Missouri. After graduation from college I worked for 8 months at Cooper Nuclear before joining staff with Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ), a college ministry. I worked with Cru for 9 years, mostly in Springfield, Missouri, and then in the Denver, Colorado, area before moving back to Rock Port in 2018 to take over managing Griffin Farms as my dad retired.

I know that I am not the only person who thinks that as a community Rock Port has done an incredible job of supporting our youth and by extension the school in the past, and I would like to be a direct part of continuing that support by being a member of the school board. It is hard to imagine how far reaching the impact of the corona pandemic will be felt in our school system, but as much as we are able I would like to carry on with the things that have made the school district do well: good teachers and administrators that are appreciated, extra curricular activities with quality coaches/sponsors, up-to-date technology and facilities, and a fiscally responsible board. I believe I bring a steady hand and a willingness to look at issues we face in a fresh way, and I would appreciate your vote for school board. Thank you.

Ken Miller

I am running for the RP School Board for my second 3-year term. I am a retired Director of Support Operations and Information Systems from the Sacramento County Office of Education, located in Sacramento, CA. When I retired, I moved to Missouri, the place where I was born and raised. I felt my 30 plus years of experience and education would help contribute to a successful school district in Rock Port.

Since I joined the School Board three years ago, I feel we have made several beneficial changes in policies, financial stability, and direction in our school district. The district has been hit hard with the flood, pandemic and loss of revenue from windmills. Therefore, there is a lot more to accomplish in the next few years.

I have always supported our schools, sports, and community activities. For years, I have been a mentor for FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotic Teams, prepared soccer fields and refereed youth soccer, helped booster club make signs and fundraisers for our local Alzheimer’s association. I also enjoy photographing and sharing many of our school’s activities and sporting events.

Lastly, whether you vote for me or someone else, the most important thing to do is VOTE.

Joanna Burke

I moved to Rock Port in 2001 and have raised three children in this school district. For 16 years, I was also a small business owner. As a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, I have dedicated my life to promoting the health and well-being of children in Rock Port and the surrounding areas. I have decided to run for school board because I realize how much of an impact the school has on the academic, social, physical, and emotional development of children, and I want to be involved in doing all that I can to promote the best outcomes possible. I also recognize the important impacts that teachers, coaches, administrators, and all other school staff have on our youth, and I want to ensure that they have the support necessary to continue to do their jobs well. I also feel like, given my experience with children, it is a great opportunity to work together to identify all resources available to benefit students.

I feel it is important to run for School Board because the school system has such a tremendous influence on so many aspects of the development of our children and I want to do what I can to facilitate the delivery of available resources to our community’s children, as well as our educators. I would greatly appreciate the support of the voters.

Jeremy Davis

I have lived in Rock Port all my life. My wife, Jill, and I have raised two daughters, Dayle and Beth, who are both graduates of Rock Port High School. I have worked for Rock Port Telephone for the past 21 years. I have also served 3 terms on the Board of Education.

I received an excellent education while attending Rock Port R-II, so I feel that I should give back to the community that did so much for me, my wife, and children.

We have an excellent school system. I have been a part of many great accomplishments our school has made. However, I would like to see us offer more technical courses. We currently have a great offering of college credit courses, but I feel we have a widening gap for those students who desire a future in the technical field.

I have always listened to people and their opinions. While taking those opinions into consideration, I try to make the best decisions in the interest of the children and the district.

Todd Stevens is uncontested for a two-year term for North Ward Alderman in the City of Rock Port. No one filed for the two-year term as South Ward Alderman.

TARKIO

Christopher Yates and Warren Joshua Wright are running for three-year terms on the Tarkio R-I School District Board of Education. Heather Olson is a write-in candidate. Three positions are open.

Candidates who have filed with the City of Tarkio, Missouri, are: Timothy Morehouse, Mayor; Blu Dow, North Ward Alderman; and Michael Klosek, South Ward Alderman. All are two-year terms.

WESTBORO

Three candidates have filed for two two-year terms as Alderman at Large with the City of Westboro. They are Helen Settles, Joel Gibson, and Jo-Ellen Estes Moore.

The candidates were asked to submit information about themselves. (Joel Gibson did not respond.)

Helen Settles

I was raised in Westboro as a young child into my teenage years so I am proud to be back living in my hometown. I lived in Las Vegas, and in Colorado at different times in my adult life, but eventually made it back home where I love living. Westboro needs stability and nurturing in order to keep our town safe and liveable. Any changes that our town needs now or in the future I would like to see done honest and fairly for the benefit of all residents who live here. Anywhere you live in America you have the right to speak up and give your opinion about situations and events that take place that directly affect you and/or your community. I have always believed in the greater good and fairness to all in achieving it. I am strong and determined and I will stand up for the citizens rights, and I will do the right thing with all my heart to the best of my ability. It would be an honor to serve Westboro.Thank you.

JoEllen Estes Moore

I was born at home in Westboro, Missouri. My family has lived here for over one hundred years. I attended Westboro R-IV School and Tarkio College. I have approximately 40 years of clerical experience, most of which was in the legal field. I clerked for Judge Randall Jackson, a Buchanan County Circuit Judge in St. Joseph, Missouri, for many years.

I moved back to Westboro approximately six years ago after retiring. In those six years I have attended almost all of the city meetings and have missed very few.

I am currently on the Westboro City Board as an alderman. I was appointed by the mayor to fill a vacancy back in February of 2019.

I try to investigate all matters and do things the legal and fair way. I want what is best for the city and not just what is best for a certain group of people or families. I am intelligent, ethical, transparent, honest, and trustworthy. I have a high standard of morals and can keep confidences. I am willing to fight for our city, Westboro. I vote the way I think the majority of residents would and not to benefit myself.

The changes I would like to see in the future would be to get more people interested and involved. People need to be kept informed better. We need people that are not there to better themselves or their family.

I would appreciate your vote as I would like to continue as Westboro City Alderman. All other candidates are either directly or indirectly related to each other. I am an “independent thinker” and cannot be swayed.

I am proud of my roots and want to help in any way that I can.

Thank you in advance for your vote. I do appreciate it.

FAIRFAX

Michael Oswald and Kristi Duering have filed for two two-year terms as Alderman at Large for the City of Fairfax.

WATSON

Tabitha Gibson and Rodney Meinders have filed for two two-year terms on the Village of Watson Board of Trustees.