Calla Marie (Struthers) Gutierrez, the daughter of Gise W. (Bill) and Dorothy Ann (Nielsen) Struthers, was born on April 30, 1956, in Atlantic, Iowa. She attended Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Missouri, graduating in 1974.

On October 16, 1979, Calla was united in marriage to Andres P. Gutierrez in Savannah, Missouri. They became the parents of three children, Daniel, Andrea, and Denzil.

Calla was employed by Missouri Beef Packers, Phelps City, Missouri, until 1982. She was then employed by Casey’s General Store, Rock Port for 5 years and finally Cargill Meat Solutions, Nebraska City, Nebraska, retiring in 2018.

Calla enjoyed working and shopping, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Calla passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri, at the age of 64.

Besides her parents, Calla was preceded in death by sister, Kathy Nauman, and brother, Joe Struthers. Survivors include husband, Andres Gutierrez, Rock Port; children, Daniel Gutierrez, Clarinda, Iowa, Andrea Gutierrez, Rock Port, and Denzil Gutierrez, Rock Port; brother, Mark Struthers and his wife, Lauren, St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Bill Nauman and his wife, Janet, Rock Port; nieces, Amy, Hilary, Libby, and Hannah; nephews, Kaley and Manuel; numerous great nieces and nephews; and numerous other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at First Christian Church, Rock Port, conducted by Pastor Terry Robison. Private family inurnment will be at Linden Cemetery, Rock Port. Memorials may be directed to the Calla Gutierrez Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com. Services are under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.