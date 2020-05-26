Ella&Grey has a new look after a recent move to its new location at 300 West Highway 136 in Rock Port.

Ella&Grey opened its doors in September of 2017 on Main Street of Rock Port. After three years, space was getting a little tight and owner Amber Graham started looking for a new location. As luck would have it, Quilters Boutique was also looking to move to a location with more room. After making a few changes like a little paint and adding dressing rooms, Amber has relocated her store to 300 West Highway 136 in Rock Port (the former Quilters Boutique location). Stop by and check out the new location.