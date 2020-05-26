Jennifer M. (Parsons) Junior, the daughter of Everett Eugene Parsons and Ruby Darlene (Volner) Parsons, was born on November 10, 1977, in Lebanon, Missouri. She attended Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Missouri, graduating in 1995.

In 2004, Jennifer was united in marriage to Jeremiah Junior. Together they raised three children, Heather, Melissa, and Andrew. They are currently separated.

For many years, Jennifer was employed by Trails End and Graybill Tire, Rock Port, and Honeywell, Nebraska City, Nebraska. For a short period, Jennifer worked at KJ’s Café in Alma, Nebraska, as a line cook.

Jennifer was passionate about her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed being outdoors and fashioning jewelry and key rings from deer antlers. She was the party planner of the family, baking cakes and making sure everyone was together in the right place. “Life was made for having fun!”

Jennifer passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 42.

Besides her father, Jennifer was preceded in death by siblings, Jody Parsons, Travis Lambert, and Genie (Parsons) Perry; and nephew, Garret Parsons. Survivors include children, Heather Parsons, Watson, Missouri, Melissa (Braden Sikes) Parsons, Alma, Nebraska, and Andrew Perry, Watson; grandchildren, Collin and Arlo Cates, and Mazie, Emerald, and Wesley Sikes; mother, Darlene Lambert, Craig, Missouri; brothers, Lonnie Parsons and Donnie (April Kindle) Parsons, Watson; half-brother and sister, Luci and Phil Parsons; nieces and nephews; numerous aunts and uncles; and best friends, Stacy Tudor and Travis Holmes.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri, conducted by Rev. Glenn Scott. Private family inurnment was held at Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to the Jennifer Junior Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com. Services were under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.