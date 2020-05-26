June Cooper, age 85, of Garnett, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Parkview Heights, Garnett.

Fairy June Cooper was born December 7, 1934, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. June was the third of three children born to Charles Ferdinand Greenwood and Thelma Denise (Dixon) Greenwood. Growing up in Little Rock, Arkansas, June graduated with the class of 1952. She then attended the University of Central Arkansas, Conway, Arkansas. While visiting family in Rock Port, Missouri, June met the love of her life, Jimmy Cooper. They were united in marriage on April 1, 1955, in Rock Port. They were blessed with three children, Karen, Scott and Jill. Jim and June were able to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. Married life began in Rock Port, before moving to Los Angeles and then Kansas City in 1957. In 1961, Garnett became their ultimate home.

In her early years, June worked as a dental assistant, dance instructor, model, and as secretary. As a devoted mother, she championed her children throughout all of their endeavors. She put the super in “Superfan.” Her passion for service led to her helping establish the “Pink Ladies,” now known as the Women’s Hospital Auxiliary.

June’s early diagnosis of an ear condition motivated her to help establish the Midwest Ear Institute, Kansas City, serving as a board member. As a fiercely devoted Republican, June served the party at the county, district, and state levels and was a voting delegate at four National Republican Conventions. Her service to the party culminated with her election as Republican National Committee Woman. She treasured the many friends and affiliations made through her work for the party. As part owner, June served as an officer and director of Patriots Bank for over 40 years. June enjoyed golfing, dancing, and traveling with Jim in their leisure time.

June was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Benny Charles Greenwood; and sister, Floy Jean Dietz. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy, of the home; children, Karen Rumble and husband, Brad, of Gladstone, Missouri, Scott Cooper and wife, Terri, of Garnett, and Jill Murray and husband, Matt, of Olathe, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Rachelle Gordon, Kenzie Peace, Kelsey Cooper, Cameron Cooper, Katelin Shane, Carston Cooper, Cooper Murray, and Gunnar Murray; and seven great-grandchildren. June’s family would like to acknowledge the tender care and support from the staff of Parkview Heights, and a heartfelt thank you to June’s caregiver and friend, Dorothy Cameron, whose love and devotion enabled June to enjoy more time at home.

A celebration of June’s life is planned for a later date. Memorials in June’s memory may be made to Parkview Heights and sent in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, P.O. Box 408, Garnett, KS 66032. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.