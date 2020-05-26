Memorial Day services were held Monday, May 25, to honor those who gave their life in the service of our country. American Legion posts conducted ceremonies at Mound City Cemetery, Craig Cemetery, Fairfax City Park, the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, St. John’s Lutheran Church near Westboro, and Home Cemetery in Tarkio.

Boy Scout Jacob Lester lays a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier at Home Cemetery in Tarkio.

J.M. Jackson performs Taps at Center Grove Cemetery. J.M. played all Atchison County locations.

The Color Guard marches through the Avenue of Flags at Fairfax City Park.

Ashleigh King lays a wreath for the unknown soldier at the Walk of Honor in Rock Port.

Tim Morehouse, commander of the Allen-Schiffern American Legion Post #199, welcomed everyone at each location throughout the morning.

Donald Lee Martin raises the flag during the national anthem at Home Cemetery in Tarkio.

Crystal Woodring did a great job singing the national anthem throughout the morning.

Pastor Fritz Brandenburg was the guest speaker at St. John’s Cemetery. He read the names of all who have served and who are currently serving our country.

Tyler Brown collects money during the Fairfax Fire Department’s annual boot drive.