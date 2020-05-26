Tarkio Renewal is currently raising funds to provide for the demolition of this red-bricked building at 3rd and Main Street in Tarkio. The Atchison-Holt Ambulance District is interested in building an ambulance barn on the property once the building is demolished.

Tarkio Renewal members and volunteers, including River and Mame Dow, above, recently planted the flower pots on Main Street in Tarkio with gorgeous plants and flowers provided by Hurst Greenery. Tarkio Renewal continues their efforts in beautifying the town by also raising funds to have a dilapidated building torn down on Main Street. (Blu Dow Facebook photo)

Tarkio Renewal is proud of the work that has been done over the last decade to improve the safety and aesthetics of Tarkio through beautification efforts and the removal of neglected, dilapidated structures.

Last year, Tarkio Renewal initiated two projects that have continued in 2020. The first is the Tarkio Property Improvement Grant, which reimburses up to $1,000 on eligible, visible improvement projects. The second is the planters in front of businesses on Main Street and other main thoroughfares in Tarkio.

Tarkio Renewal is currently raising funds to assist with an emergency demolition project. The New2You building (311 Main) must be taken down for two reasons. First, the property is increasingly dangerous. Second, the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District is interested in building an ambulance barn and office at the corner of 3rd and Main once the New2You building is demolished. Not only would this project eliminate obvious blight on Main Street, it would also add new construction on a previously empty lot.

If you are interested in supporting this project, please send your tax-deductible donation to Tarkio Renewal, P.O. Box 243, Rock Port, MO 64482. If you have questions, please contact Tarkio Renewal Board President Mark Staten at marks@tarkio-k12.net or 660-253-0186.