Atchison County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Aron Burke announced May 20, 2020, that a third Atchison County resident had tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is a female in her 60s and is isolating per guidelines. Atchison County Health Department has identified all individuals who will need to self-quarantine due to close contact with the positive case.

The health department urges the public to continue physical distancing as well as practice good handwashing and hygiene. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your health care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps. As of now, all local hospitals and clinics are at full staff and are able to take care of you for your health care needs. If you have questions, please consult a reliable source, such as www.health.mo.gov or www.cdc.gov. The community can also call the Missouri Coronavirus Information 24-hour Hotline at 877-435-8411 to address questions or concerns related to COVID-19.