Tarkio High School graduation will be held this Sunday, May 31, at 1:30 p.m. at the David Palmeiro Football Stadium. In the event of inclement weather, alternate plans will be communicated.

Guests are limited to parents, grandparents, and siblings and spouses. The ceremony will be live-streamed from the Tarkio High School Facebook page: Inspire, Prepare, Achieve…Everyday @ THS.

Graduates will form a receiving line on the east side of the Tarkio Activity Center (on 13th Street), so those wishing to congratulate the graduates can drive by and offer their congratulations.