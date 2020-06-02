The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, May 21, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood and North District Commissioner Quimby attended the TAC meeting via WebX Wednesday evening, May 20.

Clerk Taylor presented documents to the commission on the Coronavirus Relief Fund, Guidance for State, Territorial, Local and Tribal Governments, as well as a printout containing frequently asked questions. The guidance is essential as the commission makes decisions about how to use the funds.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer was in to inquire about moving forward with accepting bids for a 26-28’ trailer to haul equipment. Supervisor Meyer stated that it was in the budget. The commission agreed to move forward and set a bid opening date of June 11 at 9:00 a.m. Supervisor Meyer will prepare the specifications and advertise.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.