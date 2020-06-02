The Fairfax R-3 School Board met May 21, 2020, via Zoom. Mike Lewis called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Present were Josh Oswald, Sam O’Riley, Chris Smith, Jon Graves (6:43 p.m.), Brett Johnson, and Mike Lewis. Others present were Fairfax R-3 Superintendent Jeremy Burright, Fairfax K-12 Principal Dustin Barnes, and board secretary Karen Burke.

There have been two donations made to the school: $2,500 for the VB system received from the Booster Club and $25 for the playground fund received from Gregg and Lori Smith.

The agenda was approved as presented.

Minutes and financial report/monthly reconciliation:

Monthly Budget Comparison:

• Last year total YTD revenues totaled $2,145,595.

• This year total YTD revenues totaled $2,053,873.

• Last year total YTD expenses totaled $1,644,487.

• This year total YTD expenses total $1,598,558.

• Budgeted revenue vs. budgeted expenditures: $16,053.

Withhold on May classroom trust payment: $2,000-$4,000

• YTD revenue vs. estimated End of Year expenditures $4,834.

“Estimated” unspent: $48,000.

Total projections: $53,046, includes the cost of cameras and full payroll.

Webinar information.

5.2.C. Fund Balance Report

• This year YTD $1,474,899

• Last year YTD $1,532,922 (bus grant rev. this month last year – $1,435,466)

5.2.D Activity Accounts

5.3 Payment of Bills P3150

5.4 Special Report

5.4.A Lease Purchase Balance: $52,062

The May monthly bills in the amount of $4,943.98 were reviewed and approved for payment.

Superintendent’s Report

Financial Information: The current fund balance is $1,474,899.

Based on rough estimates Fairfax R-3 will close the year with more surplus than expected. This is in spite of our state government withholding some of our regular revenue. However, next year we will be facing an estimated $25,000 reduction in revenue. This will be made up through the reduction in supply budgets and through not adding an additional part-time custodian.

The lease purchase balance is holding steady at $52,062.

Transportation: There is still one bus at MC Auto. It should be back next week in time for the new inspections.

Fire Alarms: There has been no communication from ECC after speaking with Mickes O’Toole.

Camera Installation: Six cameras have been installed, and the school will have monitoring of all main areas. More cameras can be added as needed.

Summer Work: This summer the custodial staff will be focused on stripping and refinishing floors in the elementary, painting, and if time and budget allows, working on priority items identified in the Facility Committee walk-throughs. If all goes as planned it will take approximately six weeks to redo the floors in the elementary.

COVID-19: Dr. Burright said, “Thank you for all of the work you did this year adjusting to the craziest set of circumstances I’ve ever had the sorry pleasure to experience in education. Mr. Barnes and I have already been discussing what next fall will need to look like and as we continue to get more information we will update our plan. When it is finalized we will publish it and be sure to keep you in the loop. We should be ready to discuss potential strategies for COVID-19 safety at the June board meeting.”

Principal’s Report

General Information: Check-out was held on May 11-13. Everyone checked out and it seemed to go pretty smoothly. Teachers are all checked out. Final grades will be mailed out the week of May 18. They are finalizing the required end of year reports and working on the June Core reports. Most students are scheduled for the fall. Graduation will be held June 13 at 1:00 p.m. at the football field. Each participant is allowed 20 spectators, not counting parents. Practice for the graduates will be June 12 at 9:00 a.m. They are in a wait and see at this point regarding the fall. Dr. Burright and Mr. Barnes have talked about a few things, but at this point have decided to start making notes of things to consider for the fall and meet this summer, once they have more information, regarding what the fall might look like for the school.

Athletics: Winter/Spring Sports recognition will be May 26 at the Tarkio football field at 6:30 p.m. There will be no athletic contact, practices or work-outs in May. Non-sports specific workouts will start June 8. These will take place outdoors in groups of 10 or less. Starting July 6, if restrictions are relaxed, team camps will be allowed and weight rooms will be opened. Teams will not compete against other schools or travel for any sports-related camps or competitions. Dead Week is August 1-9. Fall sports practices start August 10. The 275 Conference has started discussing possible conference summer rules that are consistent amongst the schools. Fairfax is targeting early June for things like outside weights or conditioning possibly, but not team-related practices yet. There are a few coaching positions to fill, but most of the main ones have been filled. The doctor’s office in Fairfax has two dates open for kids to get physicals. Physicals are good for two years now. They are targeting July for cheer try-outs.

The board approved the consent agenda.

Insurance Rates: Rates increased 8.5% this year and Fairfax was not able to get insurance with any other carriers. The district will pay $636 per month for each nine-month employee who decides to be insured through the school’s carrier. Jon Graves made a motion to approve board contribution rates as presented in the annual district contribution table. Josh Oswald seconded the motion and the vote passed unanimously.

Lunch Price approval: If lunch program expenses have to be offset by general funds the school is required to either raise the cost of the lunch to the federal reimbursement rate or a maximum of $.10 per year. The exception is adult lunch which should always reflect the reimbursement rate. Jon Graves made a motion to approve the following 2020-21 school lunch prices: elementary, $2.35; high school, $2.50; and adult, $3.20. Chris Smith seconded the motion and the vote passed unanimously.

Handbook Changes: Mr. Barnes presented the handbook changes. Sam O’Riley made a motion to approve the handbook changes as presented and the motion was seconded and passed.

Tarkio College Agreement: This agreement binds the district to pay tuition for students from Fairfax attending Tarkio College. It also allows grades to transfer from their programs to Fairfax R-3. Sam O’Riley made a motion to approve the concurrent enrollment agreement offered by Tarkio College for non-guaranteed enrollment. Josh Oswald seconded the motion and it passed.

Postage Payment: This purchase is made two times per year. Josh Oswald made a motion to approve the purchase of postage in the amount of $1,100. Sam O’Riley seconded the motion and it passed.

Senior Trip Itinerary: Mr. Barnes presented a modified itinerary made with COVID-19 restrictions in mind for the senior trip. Sam O’Riley made a motion to approve the senior trip itinerary as presented. The motion was seconded and approved.

Computer Purchase: This expenditure will come out of the school’s federal REAP funds. These funds are budgeted for $13,500. REAP money will also be used for the video cameras. Sam O’Riley made a motion to approve the purchase of multiple staff computers for the cost of $3,107.96. Josh Oswald seconded the motion and it passed.

The regular board meeting adjourned at 8:07 p.m. The next regular board meeting will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.