Tarkio Girl Scouts Charlee and Izabella planted flowers on Main Street.

Girl Scouts Adi, Alyce, and Viktorya planted flowers at Torrey Pines.

Girl Scouts Avery, Aspyn, Caroline, and Brenna (not pictured) raised $722 selling fresh squeezed lemonade on cruise nights in Atchison County. The girls worked with Hy-Vee in Tarkio to purchase cases of food. The food was donated to Community Services.