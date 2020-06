Ready for a blast this 4th of July?

The Rock Port Chamber is too! Once again, the firemen have planned a great fireworks display. Help raise the goal of $7,000 by making a donation. You can take your donation to Craig Corken at Oswald Crow Agency, 319 S. Main, or the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, both in Rock Port. To mail your donation send it to: Rock Port Chamber, P.O. Box 134, Rock Port MO 64482. Please make checks payable to Rock Port Chamber.